The Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup between arch enemies on Sunday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite an unsightly 2-5 record, the Cowboys are just a half-game behind the Eagles for NFC East supremacy. The Eagles will look to keep their upward trajectory in place after a narrow victory over the New York Giants in Week 7.

Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night. Philadelphia is listed as 10.5-point favorites at William Hill, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5 in the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds. Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the latest Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine’s Micah Roberts.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos’ book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016.

He also has been uncanny with his picks involving the Cowboys. In fact, he is 7-2 in his last nine against-the-spread picks involving Dallas. Roberts nailed Arizona over the Cowboys in Week 6 and the Giants covering against Dallas in Week 5. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Eagles vs. Cowboys spread: Philadelphia -10.5

Eagles vs. Cowboys over-under: 42.5 points

Eagles vs. Cowboys money line: Philadelphia -500, Dallas +400

PHI: Eagles are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games as home favorites

DAL: Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

The Cowboys have many weaknesses defensively, and the Eagles can exploit them. Carson Wentz and company will face a secondary that has allowed 16 touchdown passes, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL, and Dallas has the fewest interceptions (one) of any team in the league. On the ground, Dallas is impotent, ranking last in the league in rushing yards allowed on a per-game and per-carry basis, and the Eagles are a top-five rushing team in averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Overall, the Cowboys have been ineffective defensively this season, giving up 34.7 points per game.

Philadelphia can also rely on Travis Fulgham, who has 23 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns in the last four games for the Eagles. On the other side, Philadelphia’s defense is relentless in getting after the passer, producing 24 sacks in 2020, and Dallas has allowed 20 sacks thus far this season.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is winless against the spread this season, but the Cowboys could find success against the Eagles in this matchup. The Cowboys are already on their third starting quarterback of the season, but no matter who is under center, Dallas has weapons to utilize at the skill positions. Ezekiel Elliott has more than 660 yards from scrimmage in 2020, and the Eagles are a below-average rushing defense, giving up more than 130 yards per contest on the ground. From there, Philadelphia has been vulnerable when it matters most this season, giving up 28.0 points per game despite relatively solid yardage numbers.

Philadelphia can be beaten near the goal line on the ground, as evidenced by 11 rushing touchdowns allowed through seven games, and the Eagles are also vulnerable through the air. Philadelphia’s secondary is allowing a 68.5 percent completion rate this season, and the trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup should be able to feast in open space if Ben DiNucci can deliver on time.

How to make Cowboys vs. Eagles picks

