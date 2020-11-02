SRH vs MI Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians – 3 November 2020 (Sharjah). The Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the Playoffs whereas the Sunrisers Hyderabad will also qualify if they can win this game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in a wonderful form and, the equation is very clear for them in this game as well. A win will take them to the playoffs of the tournament whereas, a defeat will pack their bags. The rise of Wriddhiman Saha has been a big plus for the side whereas, Rashid Khan is handling the bowling line-up really well. This is a Do or Die game and, the Orange Army would like to come on top.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have confirmed that they will finish the league phase of the tournament as table-toppers. They have been dominating throughout the tournament and would like to maintain their /winning momentum before going to the playoffs. Pollard has been leading the side really well lately and, this is going to be yet another chance for them to maintain their winning streak.

Pitch Report – This pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Ground isn’t a batting paradise anymore and the average 1st innings score has come down to 180 runs.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 11 Batting 1st Won: 5; Batting 2nd Won: 6

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians – Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Sourabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner and Manish Pandey

Mumbai Indians – Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, and Kieron Pollard.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jason Holder and T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

David Warner, Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

SRH vs MI Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 10), Ishan Kishan (Price 8.5), and Wriddhiman Saha (Price 8) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Both openers of Mumbai Indians are in great form at the moment. Quinny has been batting really well this season and has scored 418 runs at an average of 38 whereas Kishan played a brilliant knock in the last game and has been enormous as an opener. Saha, on the other hand, has been fantastic as an opener for the SRH and has scored 126 runs in the last couple of innings. All three of them will open the innings.

SRH vs MI Team Batsmen

David Warner (Price 10.5) and Manish Pandey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner is in the list of top-5 run-scorers of the season and has scored 444 runs at an average of 37 whereas Manish is looking in great touch lately and has scored 380 runs at an average of 34.55. The batting of SRH relies too much on both of them.

Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Mumbai Indians. Surya is one of the most consistent players of the side and has scored at an average of 42.56. He is an asset at the number 3 position and is looking in a fantastic touch.

SRH vs MI Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder has been decent in the tournament so far and has picked eight wickets in his bowling. He bowls at the death and proved his batting abilities as well in the last game.

SRH vs MI Team Bowlers

Sandeep Sharma (Price 8) will be our bowler from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sandeep has been bowling really well lately and has picked six wickets in the last three games he has played. He has been swinging the ball very well lately.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9.5), Trent Boult (Price 9), and Rahul Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah has 23 scalps under his name this season and has been one of the best bowlers of the tournament whereas Boult is also in a great rhythm and has picked 20 wickets. Chahar, on the other hand, is leading the spin bowling line-up of the side with 15 wickets. All three of them are wicket-takers.

[ You can pick T Natarajan instead of Rahul Chahar if you want to]

Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Quinton de Kock and David Warner

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jasprit Bumrah and Jason Holder/Manish Pandey

