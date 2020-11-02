SRH Vs MI MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: Emphatic win for SRH sees them breeze their way into the top 4.

This edition of the Indian Premier League has earned the moniker of the most competitive and toughest ever instalment of the league and rightfully so. Despite the final league stage fixture unfolding today, the top 4 is yet to be determined with three sides still vying it out for the final two playoffs spots.

This league stage culminating tie comes bearing with it massive ramifications for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. All the hardwork embedded in place by the side till date boils down to their forthcoming scrimmage with Mumbai Indians with nothing but a win seeing SRH reserve their spot in the playoffs.

A topsy-truly season, one where they have been hit hard by inconsistency looks to have finally found its tune for the club at the right time. The club pulled off an emphatic win the last time it took to the middle, a result which saw SRH keep their aspirations of staying alive in the league alight.

SRH Vs MI MyTeam11 Probable Winner

Despite their stupendous form at the moment, SRH are by no means touted to pull off the much needed win today. They are up against league leaders Mumbai Indians, a team which has not put one step wrong this season.

What favours SRH today is their string of slower bowlers, names we envisage pulling off the much yearned for points for the side.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

Although this is no longer the wicket where batsmen were scoring in excess of 200, this continues to remain a solid surface for the batsmen. The team winning the toss will be looking to step out and pile on the pressure on their opponents with a gargantuan score.

Weather

As ever, high temperatures will take over the weather conditions with the players being left drenched in profuse sweat.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 6 Lost: 5

Average First Innings Score

181

Probable Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Wriddhiman (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians

Date And Time: 3rd November, Tuesday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan

Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock has slightly dipped in form but that does nothing to faze us from his selection. The Mumbai Indians batsman is the club’s top scorer this season, a player who is taking the league by a storm.

Ever since Rohit Sharma’s departure, Ishan Kishan has emerged a real mainstay of Mumbai’s batting unit. Slotting in for his captain, he’s piled on the runs ever since Rohit’s injury to ensure were least perturbed by Rohit’s time on the injury bed.

Batsmen

Suryakumar Yadav was once again shunned by Kohli and the BCCI but the Mumbai bat decided he was not going to let it deter his game. He’s been stupendous ever since his ouster from the Indian side, a player who is hungry to quench his insatiable thirst for the runs.

SRH’s top scorer this season, captain David Warner has been in scrumptious touch this season. The opener is in a rich vein of form, a player who has the calibre of scoring a mammoth knock today given the nature of the track.

Manish Pandey is coming good for the club at the ideal time to see him join up with Kane Williamson wrapping up the set of picks for the upcoming contest.

All-Rounders

Ever since his induction into SRH’s setup, Jason Holder has made an instant and telling impact at the club. Nothing only has he snared wicket but played a string of lusty blows the last time around with his cameo taking his side past the finishing line.

Bowling Order

For SRH, Rashid Khan needs to end up with a heroic spell. The spinner has undoubtedly been the most sublime finger spin in the league, a player capable of drying up the runs on any kind of surface.

Sandeep Sharma touched 100 IPL wickets against RCB, a number which alluded towards his expansive knowhow and guile as a bowler. Mumbai Indians on the other hand will as ever see us reign in Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah with the two speedsters ripping every opposition they have come across this season into shreds.

Captain And Vice-Captain

SRH Bat First: Dhawan’s ability to hit the ball in the middle sees him captain our side while Quinton is the vice-captain.

MI Bat First: The same picks with these two batsmen set to blow apart the bowlers today.

MyTeam11 Team

Quinton, Ishan, Yadav, Manish, Kane, David, Holder, Trent, Bumrah, Sandeep, Rashid

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

MyTeam11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.