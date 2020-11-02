SRH vs MI Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 56th match of IPL 2020.

The 56th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah tomorrow.

In what will be the last league match of this season, its outcome will decide the future of the third and fourth team qualifying for IPL 2020 playoffs.

Defending champions Mumbai, who had earlier become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season, are comfortably placed at the top of the table with 18 points under their belt coming from nine wins in 13 matches.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, are currently at the fifth position with six wins and seven losses in their 13 matches so far. In what is going to be a must-win encounter for them, a loss will power Kolkata Knight Riders and the loser of today’s Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match to the playoffs.

SRH vs MI Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 15

Matches won by SRH: 7

Matches won by MI: 8

Matched played in India: 13 (SRH 6, MI 7)

Matches played in UAE: 2 (SRH 1, MI 1)

SRH average score against MI: 147

MI average score against SRH: 145

Most runs for SRH: 403 (David Warner)

Most runs for MI: 342 (Kieron Pollard)

Most wickets for SRH: 12 (Siddarth Kaul)

Most wickets for MI: 12 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Most catches for SRH: 3 (Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan)

Most catches for MI: 11 (Kieron Pollard)

The last time when Sunrisers and Indians had locked horns against each other was almost a month ago at the same venue. Chasing a mammoth 209-run target, SRH were restricted to 174/7 in 20 overs on the back of Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah picking a couple of wickets each.