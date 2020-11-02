SBW Vs FS Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Botched effort by Fujian sees them hammered down in last spot

Winning has been like Greek to Fujian Sturgeons in the 2020-21 edition of the CBA. Despite partaking in 6 games, the club finds itself devoid of a win to see it emerge as one of the two sides to yet register a win this term.

Making a meal of their stay in the league, the club is fast emerging as a side which will spend its season slumped in the trenches of the points tally. The 102-85 defeat to Shanxi the last time around was emotive of the side’s underwhelming form this term with the team absolutely failing to punch above its weight.

Elsewhere, Sichuan themselves having fared off any better this season. Ever since their opening win, the club has failed to scrounge a win for itself with the club losing five contests on the spin to end up slipping all the way down into 16th place at the moment.

SBW Vs FS Fantasy Probable Winner

A battle between two sides who are scouring for their first win in over two weeks, this clash comes bearing with it mammoth ramifications for either side. What favours Sichuan in this fixture is their slightly better attacking setup, one which was on show in the side’s 97-96 defeat the last time around.

Probable Playing 5

Sichaun Blue Whales

Su, Yuan, Chen, Jing, Li

Fujian

Chen, Wang, Hu, Huang, Li

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Sichuan Vs Fujian

Date And Time: 3rd November, Tuesday: 8:30am

Best Shooter

Sichaun Blue Whales

Fujian

Best Defender

Sichaun Blue Whales

Fujian

Bygone Encounter

Sichuan Vs Zhejiang: 96-97

Shanxi Vs Fujian: 102-85

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Much like his side, Kamiran Sidikejiang is yet to establish himself in the league. However, at just 7 credits, he made for a viable pick owing to his involvement in his side’s shooting arounds.

Shooting Guard

Shooting 22 points and registering the 6 assists and 4 rebounds the last time around, Shuo Han from Sichaun Blue Whales becomes the first player to be nailed in our team from the club. We are partnering him alongside Chen Chen who had 18 points in the same contest, two players set to open the zone to gobble triples today.

Small Forward

Zhu Songwei has been one of the most flawless names for Sichaun this season. His ability to drop points from the deep and register double-doubles have seen him control play for the club in all the facets of the game.

Power Forward

Long-Mao Hu has been waging a lone battle for Fujian Sturgeons defensively. He had 6 boards to his name the last time he stepped out to the middle, numbers which alluded to his tenacious ability as a power forward.

Centre

If there is any player capable of guiding Fujian to their first win this term, its Zhelin Wang. He exploded for a 15-13 double-double the last time he took to the court, a showing which saw him showcase his panache as a centre.

The only reason Sichaun fell short by the one point the last time around was due to Hamed Haddadi. He ended up with a triple-double on the day, one of the most sublime showings of the season to see him nail his place in our framework.

Ruoyu Su was exceptional in that encounter as well, delivering 14 points in the tie to see him form the duo from Sichaun for the showdown.

Star Player

Hamed’s 28-11-20 performance sees him lead our side out as the star player while Wang is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Kamiran, Han, Chen, Songwei, Hu, Hamed, Su, Wang

