NFL: Russell Wilson continues to power through week 8, throwing for 4 touchdown passes. He has now surpassed Peyton Manning’s 2013 record.

Russell Wilson breaks another NFL record, as he threw his 26th touchdown pass through just 8 games.

With 4 passing TD today, Russell Wilson is now up to 26 TD (& counting) this season, passing Peyton Manning in 2013 for the 2nd-most pass TD through the first 7 games of a season in NFL history Only Tom Brady, with 27 in ’07, had more in the first 7 games of a season#Seahawks — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Russell Wilson continues his MVP campeign . He torched the 49ers defense who were allowing just around 200 yards per game.

Russell Wilson season stats

Wilson now has 26 passing touchdowns, leading the NFL once again. He also has a passer rating of 120.8, once again the best in the league. He does have 6 interceptions, but clearly has been the front-runner for the MVP race. He also had a completion percentage of 71.6%, ranked 3rd in the NFL

What to expect ahead from Wilson

He is currently on a historic pace, set to throw much over 50 touchdown passes this year. Wilson could very well break the record for most passing touchdowns in a season, a title held by Peyton Manning.

The Seahawks have a couple of tough games ahead with the Bills, Rams and Cardinals. However, they will then face the Jets, Giants, Washington and Eagles so a lot more action left to come.

Also read: Trade destinations for Jet’s edge rusher Quinnen Williams