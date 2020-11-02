Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks improved to 6-1 with a 37-27 victory over the rival 49ers on Sunday but there was a play late in the fourth quarter that had NFL fans rightly frustrated with Wilson and the way he seemed to bait the 49ers into a 15-yard penalty.

With the Seahawks up by 10 points, Wilson scrambled out of the pocket on a 2nd-and-6 from the 49ers’ 28 yard line. As he ran downfield he appeared to fake a slide before then going into a half slide where he was hit by San Francisco’s Jimmie Ward. The 49ers’ safety was called for unnecessary roughness and the Seahawks went on to score a TD and put the game out of reach.

The fake slide and then the bad slide gave Ward no options for how to do his job.

Check this out:

NFL fans on Twitter agreed: