Ronda Rousey training for WWE return with husband Travis Browne? The Baddest women on the Planet recently trained with “Cowboy” James Storm.

Ronda Rousey recently sparked rumors of a WWE return after James Storm revealed that she recently trained with him in an undisclosed location. While he did mention that it was a one time deal, he also added that Ronda and her husband Travis Browne have been going there.

“It was just a one day deal. It wasn’t like I’ve been going out there forever,” Storm told Busted Open Radio. “I went out there for the Primetime Live pay-per-view and one of my buddies has a training school and I guess Ronda and Travis have been going there.

“He mentioned to Ronda that I was in town and she was like, ‘Tell him to come by, see if he’ll work out.’ I said yeah. I went to the undisclosed location and got in the ring and worked out with her. I’ve always been kinda old school when it comes to intergender wrestling, ‘can a woman really work with a man?’ When she was across the ring from me, I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really want to be across the cage from her.’”

Ronda Rousey training for WWE return with husband Travis Browne?

According to Fightful Select, Browne has been working on his selling and timing as well. While it hasn’t been stated explicitly, it seems as if the former UFC Heavyweight, who hasn’t fought since July 2017, is looking to follow in his wife’s footsteps and transition into pro-wrestling as well.

The report adds that he has been impressing people with the agility for someone of his size.

One of my fav matches – such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day 🥋❤️ looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature! https://t.co/CVNWBU0n8m — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 17, 2020

Rousey herself, hasn’t been in a WWE ring since losing her RAW women’s title to Becky Lynch in the historic triple threat match also involving Charlotte Flair all way back at the main event of 2019’s Wrestlemania.

