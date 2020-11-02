Getty Images



Marquise Brown is apparently not pleased with his lack of involvement in the Ravens’ 28-24 loss to the Steelers. Brown, Baltimore’s No. 1 receiver, caught just one pass for three yards on Sunday as Baltimore fell two games behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North standings. Conversely, teammate Willie Snead had a big game, catching five passes for 106 yards that included a 34-yard catch that gave the Ravens hope in the game’s final seconds. That hope was extinguished, however, when Minkah Fitzpatrick broke up Lamar Jackson’s end zone pass that was intended for Snead on the game’s final play.

Brown, via Twitter, sounded off moments after the Ravens lost their second divisional game in the Jackson era, saying, “What’s the point of having [soldiers] when you never use them (Never!!).” He has since deleted the tweet.

Brown’s lack of involvement on Sunday came three weeks after the second-year receiver caught six of 10 targets for 77 yards and a score in Baltimore’s blowout victory over the Bengals. In Week 6, his last game prior to Baltimore’s Week 7 bye, Brown caught four of six targets for 57 yards in the Ravens’ 30-28 win over the Eagles. Through seven games, the former first-round pick has caught 27 of 44 targets for 379 yards and one touchdown, a year after after he caught 46 of 71 targets for 584 yards and seven touchdowns.

With Brown a non-factor, the Ravens’ offense scored just seven points in the second half of the loss to Pittsburgh. Jackson, who completed less than half of his 28 attempts, threw two interceptions, fumbled twice and was sacked four times against Pittsburgh’s talented defense. In two starts against the Steelers, Jackson has been sacked nine times while committing seven turnovers.

Not only did the Ravens lose the game, but they also lost starting All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter. Baltimore will look to bounce back next Sunday against the Colts, who are 5-2 after defeating the Lions.