Trent Brown was hospitalized after suffering a mishap with an IV prior to the Raiders’ 16-6 victory over the Browns on Sunday. Brown, who was taken to a hospital before the start of the game, had air enter his bloodstream and it required immediate medical attention, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport and Tom Pelissero. Brown will reportedly remain hospitalized overnight.

Brown, who recently came off of the team’s reserve-COVID-19 list, tested positive for the virus less than two weeks ago. The six-year veteran, who last season was selected to his first Pro Bowl, was slated to start on Sunday before the mishap with the IV.

“We’re just going to say that he got ill here in the locker room and he’s being evaluated right now,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said of Brown after the game, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “We’ll update you as soon as we know something. But I’m told everything is OK. We were expecting Trent to play today; he had a great practice on Friday.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr described what it was like seeing Brown taken to the hospital prior to kickoff.

“All of a sudden, we come in and they’re wheeling him out and I’m like, ‘Bro, what is going on?’ It was crazy and so we prayed,” Carr said. “As a team we prayed for him, we made sure he was OK, his family, because I’m sure they were scared to death.”

“We could write a pretty good book in just my seven years here,” Carr added. “There’s been some crazy stuff that has happened. And today was another one of those things.”

Sam Young, an 11-year veteran, filled in for Brown before he had to leave the game with an injury. With Brown out, the Raiders received a solid effort from Brandon Parker, a three-year veteran who has made 15 starts during his time with the Raiders. With Parker in the lineup, the Raiders rushed for 208 yards on 45 carries that included 128 yards from running back Josh Jacobs. Las Vegas, which has not made the playoffs since 2016, is now 4-3 and in second place in the AFC West.