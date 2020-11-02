Is KKR out of IPL 2020: Despite a thumping victory last night, Kolkata Knight Riders’ future remained in the hands of other teams.

A 6-wicket victory for Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second-last league match of Indian Premier League 2020 has made the qualification criteria pretty simple now.

Having registered their eighth victory this season, Capitals have now joined Mumbai Indians in the top two position on the points table of IPL 2020. The two teams will now face each other in the first qualifier on November 5 in Dubai.

Complete team performance 💪 Eyes on the Qualifier now. @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/mQQOUfzq4p — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 2, 2020

Despite losing their seventh match this season, Royal Challengers have qualified as the third-ranked team as of now. While the result of tomorrow’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians might move RCB to the fourth position, the same will be inconsequential as the third and the fourth-ranked team will have to play the eliminator on November 6.

Is KKR out of IPL 2020?

As far as the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders are concerned, they are currently at the fourth position with seven victories and as many losses in their 14 matches this season.

With Knight Riders’ (-0.214) NRR (Net Run Rate) worse than Sunrisers’ 0.555, a victory for Sunrisers will see them qualifying in place of KKR. The only possible way for Kolkata to qualify now is if Mumbai beat Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tomorrow.

ALSO READ: “It’s a mixed bag,” says Virat Kohli after losing to Delhi Capitals but qualifying for playoffs

Depending on how many runs SRH score and concede against Indians tomorrow, they might even finish as the third-ranked team above Royal Challengers. However, the same won’t benefit Knight Riders in any manner as even a minute victory will end their IPL 2020 campaign.