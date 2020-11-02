PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI – 3 November (Rawalpindi). The hosts have already won the series and would aim for a clean-sweep.

Hosts Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI match of the 3 matches ODI series. This cricket is finally back in Pakistan and it is certainly a big thing considering the popularity of cricket in the country.

Pakistan have already won the series and would continue doing some experiments in their playing 11. Shaheen Afridi can be rested for this game and we can expect Fakhar Zaman to play this game as well. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have shown some fight but they need to be mentally strong to overcome the pressure situations.

The hosts would like to make a clean sweep whereas the guests would like to play for respect.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The pitch is really good for batting with spinners getting some help as well due to the slow nature of it.

We can expect clear skies throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Pakistan – Imam ul Haq, Abid Ali/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Musa Khan Wahab Riaz/Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe – Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Carl Mumba.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Third ODI Match

Date and Time: 3 November, Tuesday- 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Where to Watch: Pakistan Cricket Association Youtube Channel

Top 4 Batting Order

Pakistan

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman/Abid Ali, Babar Azam, and Haider Ali.

Zimbabwe

Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor.

Death Over Specialists

Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi and Musa Khan

Zimbabwe

Carl Mumba and Richard Ngarava

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Brendan Taylor will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Taylor is one of the best batsmen of Zimbabwe and scored a brilliant century in the first game and he was decent in the second game as well. He is a brilliant batsman and is certainly an un-droppable option.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Batsmen

Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, and Babar Azam will be our batsmen from Pakistan. Babar played a match-winning knock in the last game and would be eager to pounce upon his great form whereas Imam has also been good and has scored 107 runs in the series so far. Haider, on the other hand, made his ODI debut in the last game and is a wonderful youngster. All three of them are brilliant players.

[If Fakhar Zaman plays, pick him instead of Haider Ali]

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy All-Rounders

Iftikhar Ahmed will be our all-rounder from Pakistan. He picked a fifer in the last game and the pitch is expected to assist as well in this game because it is getting slower and slower.

Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams will be our all-rounders from Zimbabwe. Williams played an amazing knock in the last game and picked a wicket in his bowling as well. He is a technically sound player whereas Raza is also a really good wicket-taker and the surface will assist him as well in this game.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Bowlers

From Pakistan, the trio of Shaheen Afridi, Musa Khan, and Haris Rauf will make it into our team. The Pakistani pace bowlers are expected to rattle the batting-order of Zimbabwe and they are all class as well. Afridi is in wonderful form whereas Musa Khan also made a brilliant debut in the last game. It will be beneficial to pick all of them.

[If Wahab plays, pick him in place of anyone who isn’t playing among these three]

Tendai Chisoro will be our bowler from Zimbabwe. He has been really good with his left-arm slow bowling and has picked four wickets in the series so far. Chisoro has to be picked for this game as well.

Match Prediction: Pakistan will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Brendan Taylor and Imam ul Haq.

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

