Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr throws shade at the Lakers while congratulating the Dodgers for their World Series win.

The upcoming season should be the first time that there is a huge California NBA rivalry. The Lakers and the Warriors have never been good at the same time, and we cant wait to see their matchups next season.

Steve Kerr lived in LA for a major chunk of his childhood and was a Lakers fan growing up. The same cannot be said anymore though. Even when he was a player in the league, the Lakers won multiple rings. Now as a coach, he has to face them and take them on if the Warriors want to go back to their winning ways.

“I will say I was a Laker fan for most of my childhood, and now I can’t stand them.”: Steve Kerr

The LA Dodgers won the World Series recently, and Steve Kerr was ecstatic about it. Growing up in LA, one can imagine that he was a Dodgers fan. Seeing them win a World Series after 32 years was a big moment for him.

Steve Kerr thrilled seeing the Dodgers win a World Series again after 32 years. It took him two years after becoming Warriors coach to admit his love for L.A. pic.twitter.com/Aa3EpTDBU8 — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) October 31, 2020

With the new season still at least a month away, Steve Kerr and the Warriors would be aiming to go after the Lakers. This might be something new for them, considering how for a good part of the last decade, the Warriors were the team to beat.

With the Warriors big 3 still intact, and Kerr at the helm, there is no reason the Warriors should be overlooked for championship contenders. It will be an uphill task to battle with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the pressure won’t be on the Warriors alone.

The Lakers duo will have to make sure they can contain the dynamic Warriors, who got the much-needed rest they deserved, and are hungry for more.