The NFL MVP race is officially in full swing after some sensational performances in week 8. Here are the top three NFL MVP candidates currently.

Townsend for NFL MVP https://t.co/ZvX5gciceS — David Steinfeldt (@DSteinfeldt) November 1, 2020

#1. Russell Wilson

Wilson rebounded in a convincing manner after a relatively poor performance against Arizona last week. Wilson added another four touchdowns in a 37-27 win against the 49ers. The game was critical for Seattle as a loss would drop them to third place in the tight NFC West.

Of course, Wilson delivered, and he did in a major way. He threw for 261 yards and didn’t turn the ball over at all. He also Peyton Manning with his 26th touchdown pass on the season, a full five clear of second place.

Additionally, he’s fifth in the NFL right now with 2,151 yards and has the highest quarterback rating at 120.7. Wilson is absolutely balling and the Seahawks are in first place because of him. If he continues to play at this pace, he may be in line to break a lot of records.

He’s definitely first in the NFL MVP race at this point, and it’s not solely because of stats either. Some of the plays he’s been making show why he’s the top player in the league at this point as nobody else would be able to do the same things.

Russell Wilson is the best quarterback in the NFL, full stop. pic.twitter.com/SKYHHtDeWW — John DeKaylin Fraley (@johndavidfraley) November 1, 2020

Also read: NFL: Russell Wilson throws 26th TD pass, breaks Peyton Manning’s record

#2. Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes magic is back. Yes, he was playing the lowly Jets, but that doesn’t take away from anything he did on Sunday.

Mahomes had a MASSIVE performance, throwing for 416 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. He was connecting down the field all day, and the Jets had no answer for him.

As a result of his game-breaking performance, Mahomes is second in the NFL in passing touchdowns with 21, and he’s done that while throwing only a single interception all season. That’s right, just one interception, giving him the highest touchdown-interception ratio of players with similar throwing stats.

His passer rating is also second in the league at 115, and he has the Chiefs gunning for another Super Bowl. Mahomes is a perennial NFL MVP candidate, and this year has been no different.

#3. Aaron Rodgers

Well, yes the Packers did lose a surprising game to the Vikings on Sunday, but by no means was it on Rodgers. He threw for a solid 291 yards and four touchdowns, bringing him up to 20 for the season and third place overall.

Rodgers has only given the ball away twice all season (both in the same game and against one of the best defenses at that) and his vertical passing attack has propelled the Packers to first place in the NFC North right now.

What separates Rodgers play from everyone else’s is that he’s made do with less. He’s been throwing to mostly late-round picks and undrafted players all season, and Devante Adams only just became healthy. Rodgers has made his career out of working with less and this year is no different.

The #Packers lost and I’m pissed, but I could not allow this TD throw by Aaron Rodgers to go unacknowledged… The placement on this throw is IMPOSSIBLE! NO ONE else makes this throw. Period. pic.twitter.com/6hxmtGyIYg — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) November 1, 2020

Also read: Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins won’t change offensive scheme for Tua Tagovailoa