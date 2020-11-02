The Los Angeles Chargers have seemingly always been good at one thing – blowing games in stunning fashion. It has been their brand since their San Diego days and it has continued to be their with their recent move up north to Los Angeles.

It happened again on Sunday and this one made NFL history as the Chargers became the first team to ever blow four leads of 16 points or more in four straight games.

The Chargers had a 24-3 lead over the Broncos in the third quarter in Denver. They later kicked a field goal with just over two minutes left to give them a six-point lead.

That meant Denver would have to score a touchdown and kick the extra point to win the game.

And they did just that. In dramatic and hilarious fashion.

The Chargers got called for pass interference in the end zone with one second left in the game, because of course. Then on the next play Drew Lock hit KJ Hamler for the TD to win the game.

Here’s that TD:

Just look at what the Chargers have done the past four games:

That’s some historic stuff:

NFL fans had fun crushing the Chargers: