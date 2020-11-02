If we’re speaking strictly in terms of aesthetics, the Golden State Warriors’ new “Oakland Forever” City Edition uniforms aren’t bad.

They blend the old color scheme and word marks from the “We Believe” era of Golden State teams with the current team’s template. And just looking at the jersey, it works nicely.

But this uniform unveiling all went downhill from there.

The Warriors, of course, left the city of Oakland and Oracle Arena to move to the new Chase Center in San Francisco last season. It marked a departure from the city that the Warriors called home for nearly 50 years. And on top of that, the Warriors and Oakland are in a $40 million legal dispute!

In fact, the team rolled out these uniforms the day after it was reported that the Warriors were taking the $40 million dispute over owed renovation money to the California Supreme Court.

With that context in mind, no wonder NBA fans didn’t appreciate these uniforms.

That’s some timing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here