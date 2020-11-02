LU Vs LEI Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Leeds United scour for a winning spree to hammer home their expansive calibre.

The 3-0 win Leeds United ended up recording the last time around was crucial not only in terms of the side’s soiree in the league as it curbed a two match winless spree but also owing to the manner it came about in. With the club being the dominant setup in the encounter across the full course of the 90 minutes, Leeds United showed that they posses the decisiveness needed to make them a revered unit in the Premier League.

The showing hammered home the narrative the club has built ever since its return to the showpiece league. Where their counterparts West Brom and Fulham have struggled for form, Leeds United have impressed one and all with their sprawling skill set, one which has seen them rifle their way through to a slew of impressive showings.

Leeds United weren’t the only club though last gameweek who pulled off a scrumptious performance. Leicester City’s 1-0 win over Arsenal was an equally glistening result, a performance the club managed to script in its favour despite deploying a makeshift backline for the day.

Probable Winner

With both the clubs tasting consummate success in their previous affairs, this has a humdinger written all over it. It will be a tie determined by the barest of margins, one where Leeds United’s slightly more well functioning attack will hand the club the three points.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Kalvin, Berardi and Diego are all out with injuries for Leeds United.

The visitors are once again riddled with injuries with Timothy, Ricardo, Ndidi, Daniel and Caglar set to miss the contest for the club.

Leeds United

Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Alioski, Costa, Klich, Dallas, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Leicester City

Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Justin, Mendy, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Vardy, Barnes

Match Details

Premier League 2020-21

Match:Leeds United Vs Leicester City

Date And Time: 3rdNovember, Tuesday- 1:30am IST

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Leeds United

Bamford: 6 Goals, 1 Assist

Leicester City

Bygone Encounter

Arsenal Vs Leicester City: 0-1

LU Vs LEI Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Asked to safeguard a defence which was ravaged by injuries, Kasper Schmeichel was more than willing to take on the onus upon himself. He kept Arsenal at bay to pull off a match winning cleansheet for his side to see us make him the first pick for the day.

Defenders

Luke Ayling is turning out to be the mainstay of Leeds United’s defence this season. Shifted into a CB role as his side looked to compensate for injuries, he took to the role like a fish takes to water as he quashed almost everything the opposition tried to break him down with.

Sam Dallas has been pristine this season in his fullback role with the player’s ever willingness to maraud his way into the club’s attacking soirees seeing him pull off the one assist for his side. Leicester City meanwhile see us opt for James Justin, a player who has been tough as a nail for his club ever since his induction into the team’s setup last season.

Midfielders

Mateusz Klich has taken over the midfield for Leeds United. He’s not only dictated play with his passes and ability to turnover possession but has contributed two goals and two assists as well to make him a must have pick for us.

Jack Harrison with the two assists will partner up with him while Leicester City see us opt for Youri Tielemans, a player who has shown the versatility needed to both transition the ball from defence to attack to spray it all across the pitch for his counterparts.

Namplays Mendy with the one assist wraps up the one-two of picks from the land of the visiting team.

Strikers

Scoring for Leicester City the last time around, Jamie Vardy ended up hitting the shot which won the contest for his side on the day. The hosts will see us rope in their top scorer as well with Patrick Bamford scoring one of the most enchanting hattricks the last time around.

Rodrigo Moreno is assisting him well as he fits into his role as Bamford’s support to see him wrap up proceedings for us today.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Bamford’s six strikes see him earn a place in our side as the captain of the day while Vardy is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Kasper, James, Luke, Sam, Mendy, Youri, Klich, Harrison, Bamford, Jamie, Moreno

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.