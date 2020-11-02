Lions vs. Colts: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time (News)

Through 3 Quarters

The Indianapolis Colts can’t call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead against the Detroit Lions 20-14.

QB Philip Rivers has led the way so far for Indianapolis, as he has passed for three TDs and 212 yards on 26 attempts. Detroit has been relying on QB Matthew Stafford, who has passed for two TDs and 209 yards on 28 attempts, and WR Marvin Jones, who has snatched one receiving TD. Stafford has been efficient, with a passer rating of 150.60.

Who’s Playing

Indianapolis @ Detroit

Current Records: Indianapolis 4-2; Detroit 3-3

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Ford Field. If the game is anything like Detroit’s 39-35 win from their previous meeting September of 2016, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Colts didn’t have too much breathing room in their contest with the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 31-27 victory. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 371 yards on 44 attempts. Rivers ended up with a passer rating of 154.70.

Detroit can thank their lucky stars for their victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week. The final score was a hard-fought 23-22. Detroit QB Matthew Stafford earned his paycheck as he passed for one TD and 340 yards on 36 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Stafford this season.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Lions. K Matt Prater booted in three field goals, the longest a 51-yarder in the third quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

The Colts are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Indianapolis against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The wins brought Indianapolis up to 4-2 and Detroit to 3-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Indianapolis enters the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for first in the league. As for the Lions, they rank fourth in the NFL when it comes to forced fumbles, having caused six on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.37

Odds

The Colts are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 11, 2016 – Detroit 39 vs. Indianapolis 35

Top Projected Fantasy Players