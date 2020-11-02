Kylie Rae receives an outpour of support and love from the wrestling world following her sudden retirement to take care of her mental health.

Kylie Rae no-showed Impact’s Bound for Glory pay per view recently. Su Yung stepped up in her stead and beat Deonna Purrazzo to become the new Knockouts Champion. Su Yung’s shock return sent waves but the question on everyone’s mind was, Where’s Kylie Rae?

While things were a lot murky then, it’s a whole lot clearer now that Kylie herself has spoken on the subject. Talking to her Patron page, she apologized for her actions and addressed her mental health. She has since deactivated her Twitter account and is taking a break from social media as well.

Kylie Rae appears to have retired from professional wrestling. Wish her nothing but the very best! pic.twitter.com/LxRHkLX55x — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 2, 2020

Kylie Rae receives an outpour of support from wrestling world following sudden retirement

Kylie Rae received and outpouring of love from her peers within the industry who sent their support to her.

Wishing @IamKylieRae the absolute best as she moves forward. I hope that people will allow her the privacy she desires now. Health > theories 💛 #SmileyKylie — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 2, 2020

We love you Kylie 🎀 pic.twitter.com/FY6V1nWu94 — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) November 2, 2020

I enjoyed Kylie Rae’s work and I hate to hear that she’s leaving something that she was very talented at. But her health and happiness come first and I hope that she’s able to find both. All my best to her!! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 2, 2020

Kylie Rae is an incredible athlete with an infectious, positive personality. Wrestling can be very taxing on the body and mind. I hope she takes all the time she needs ❤ — Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) November 2, 2020

NOT SURE IF YOU ARE GONNA SEE THIS, BUT THIS WAS ONE OF MY FAVORITE THINGS I’VE EVER BEEN APART OF THANK YOU KYLIE, I HOPE YOU FIND WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR pic.twitter.com/pLkE1zkGID — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) November 2, 2020

We here at SportsRush wish her the best for whatever comes in the future.

