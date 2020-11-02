Kylie Rae receives an outpour of support and love from the wrestling world following her sudden retirement to take care of her mental health.

Kylie Rae no-showed Impact’s Bound for Glory pay per view recently. Su Yung stepped up in her stead and beat Deonna Purrazzo to become the new Knockouts Champion. Su Yung’s shock return sent waves but the question on everyone’s mind was, Where’s Kylie Rae?

Also read: Ronda Rousey training for WWE return with husband Travis Browne?

While things were a lot murky then, it’s a whole lot clearer now that Kylie herself has spoken on the subject. Talking to her Patron page, she apologized for her actions and addressed her mental health. She has since deactivated her Twitter account and is taking a break from social media as well.

Kylie Rae receives an outpour of support from wrestling world following sudden retirement

Kylie Rae received and outpouring of love from her peers within the industry who sent their support to her.

We here at SportsRush wish her the best for whatever comes in the future.

Click here for more Wrestling News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here