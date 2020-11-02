Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has averted an outside of the ring trouble.

Jon Jones, who resides at Albuquerque, New Mexico, found a man sneaking around his house, and on being suspicious, Bones evidently brought out his shotgun, and chased after the unwanted individual, to ultimately put him to flight from the spot, before apparently getting hold of him.

Jon Jones Posts a CCTV Footage Which Shows Him Chasing a Robber

While he has more than a decade of experience in MMA, Jones has also served the New Mexico police on a few occasions. Thus, abided the law and did not shoot the man, who he claims was retreating.

In the video posted on Sunday, a man could be seen coming from a blind spot and upon approaching the parking space of Jones’ house, the camera captures Jon appearing from his garage, to instantly chase the alleged robber.

Jones took to Instagram to post the video, and in the caption he has revealed what exactly happened.

“Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night. Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?”

