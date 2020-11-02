Getty Images



The San Francisco 49ers’ day against the Seattle Seahawks went from bad to worse, as starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left for the locker room at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Seahawks were leading 27-7 when cameras showed Garoppolo walking towards the locker room. The team officially ruled him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Check out Fox’s footage, here:

Garoppolo will likely finish the day having completed 11 of 16 passes for 84 yards and one interception. He was also sacked a total of three times. He was even “benched” during his first game back from the injury a couple weeks ago, as head coach Kyle Shanahan claimed he was still dealing with lingering effects from his ankle injury. Garoppolo was seen limping on the sideline shortly before he left for the locker room, so it certainly appears he might have re-aggravated that injury.

The 49ers would fall to 4-4 with a loss to the Seahawks this week, and Garoppolo’s health will certainly be something to watch moving forward. Heading into this weekend, Garoppolo had passed for 1,012 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.