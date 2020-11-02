What exactly was it that led to Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims to sucker punch New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Sunday, leading to Wims being ejected?

There is a claim from Wims — per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero — to Saints officials that Gardner-Johnson spit on him.

While that’s being sorted out, there is the other claim from Wims that Gardner-Johnson ripped out the receiver’s mouthpiece, and that could be true if we follow what someone on Twitter broke down.

@EvanSaacks looked back at the game and noticed the mouthguard in question getting ripped out, and that it sat on the field before being tossed to the sideline. Wims, as Saacks noted, waited 11 actual minutes to get back at Gardner-Johnson.

No spit to be seen in that series of videos, but we’ll see if there’s more evidence uncovered at some point.