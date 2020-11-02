“It’s such a schoolboy error” – George Russell has expressed regret at the “schoolboy error” at Imola that cost Williams its first points this season.

George Russell has looked very impressive in his Williams this season, considering he hasn’t scored a point yet. The Brit is popularly known as ‘Mr. Saturday’ due to his exploits in qualifying, where he makes it to Q2 almost in regularity.

He qualified P13 for yesterday’s race at Imola and looked good for points finish, after Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Max Verstappen retired. Verstappen’s retirement due to a tyre puncture brought Russell into for his points finish in F1. But it was not to be, as a few moments later, he lost control towards Acque Minerali, and crashed straight into the wall.

“It was almost disbelief, in all honesty.

“It was such an amateur mistake that I almost just could not believe what had just happened. It was just pure frustration and annoyance at the error I had just made. I’ve been through difficult times in my career before.”

“With a mistake like this, it is very strange because it’s such a schoolboy error.”

Williams yet to score points since Robert Kubica

With that error, Williams is still points-less for the season. What makes it even worse is the fact that competitor Alfa Romeo got both their cars in for the points. Bottom line, Williams last scored an F1 point at the German Grand Prix in 2019, the veteran Robert Kubica doing the good work.

George Russell was seen sitting against the wall after he crashed, clearly in utter shock. The marshals tried to convince him to usher to safety, but Russell was not one to listen. First F1 points definitely mean a lot to any driver in such an immense sport like F1.

“It’s probably the biggest mistake I’ve ever made in my career and I’m kicking myself even more because previously in junior series if I were to make a mistake and let’s say lose a race or lose a victory, you know that you go to the next one and you know you’re in that position again.”