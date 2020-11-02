Virat Kohli after losing vs Delhi Capitals: The captain of Royal Challengers expressed mixed emotions after losing their last league match.

Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli expressed mixed emotions after losing their last league match against Delhi Capitals but still qualifying for the playoffs on the back of their impressive performance in the first half of the league stage.

“It’s a mixed bag [of emotions]. You come to games to try and get a result your way. Through probably the 11th over, the 17.3-over mark was informed by the team management. Even if the game was drifting away, we controlled the middle overs well enough,” Kohli told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Royal Challengers, who constantly remained in the Top Three on the points table despite losing their last four matches, will play either one of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator match on November 6.

Further speaking, Kohli considered that his team played “good enough” cricket this season to deserve a qualification. Having both won and lost seven matches each in IPL 2020, Royal Challengers are currently at the third position but might move to the fourth position depending on the result of tomorrow’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

“I think we’ve played good enough cricket in this tournament to qualify. We have two games to the final now. We can be more brave in the back end, probably be better in the powerplay [with the ball] which has been our strength. You take what you can with these games,” Kohli added.