Through 3 Quarters

The point spread is against the Cincinnati Bengals, but thus far the points are on their side. Cincinnati has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Tennessee Titans 17-7 after three quarters

RB Giovani Bernard has led the way so far for the Bengals, as he has punched in one rushing touchdown. The Titans have been riding high on the performance of RB Derrick Henry, who has rushed for one TD and 91 yards on 15 carries.

This is tied with the least points Tennessee has had yet this year going into the fourth quarter.

Who’s Playing

Tennessee @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Tennessee 5-1; Cincinnati 1-5-1

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Tennessee won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.

It was close but no cigar for the Titans as they fell 27-24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Tennessee’s loss came about despite a quality game from WR A.J. Brown, who caught six passes for one TD and 153 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Brown has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Speaking of close games: Cincinnati might have drawn first blood against the Cleveland Browns last week, but it was Cleveland who got the last laugh. Cincinnati fell in a 37-34 heartbreaker. The losing side was boosted by QB Joe Burrow, who passed for three TDs and 406 yards on 47 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 34 yards. Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 163.80.

Tennessee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. The Titans have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.33 points per game. We’ll see if the Bengals can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.85

Odds

The Titans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Titans, as the game opened with the Titans as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Nov 12, 2017 – Tennessee 24 vs. Cincinnati 20

