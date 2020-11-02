FUL Vs WBA Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Two sides devoid of a win approach today’s fixture as a must win affair

Taking on each other once again albeit in fresher pastures, for Fulham and West Brom, today’s upcoming contest comes bearing with it the identity of a must win fixture. With both the newly promoted clubs yet to register a win in the ongoing edition of the Premier League, a win takes paramount importance for two clubs scrounging for their first three points.

Having taken on each other in the Championship 2019-20 season, one where both sides ending up earning promotion into the Premier League, today’s opponents are well acclimatised with each other’s style of play. It adds to the intrigue of what is poised to be a tantalising affair, one either side will give everything it possesses into.

In 19th spot with the mere one draw in six contests, Fulham are fulfilling a prophecy many had come up with upon their arrival into the Premier League. Although too much can’t be read into the opening exchanges of the new season, the side has offered absolutely nothing to justify the moniker of outright relegation candidates handed out to them.

Probable Winner

Elsewhere, while West Brom haven’t fared off any better, they have managed to pull off two draws in their last two contests. Unlike Fulham, they are showing sings of revival to flare up a flickering season once again.

However, we see them being devoid of a win today as well with this contest curtailing in a draw for either club.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Tete, Josh and Terrence will all be out of action for Fulham pertaining to their injuries while Kamara is red carded at the moment.

Both Sam and Hal are spending time on the injury bed.

Fulham

Areola, Aina, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Zambo Anguissa, Reed, Cairney; Loftus-Cheek, Mitrovic, Lookman

West Brom

Johnstone, Furlong, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Townsend, Livermore; Pereira, Gallagher, Krovinovic, Diangana, Grant

Match Details

Premier League 2020-21

Match:Fulham Vs West Brom

Date And Time: 2ndNovember, Monday- 11:00pm IST

Venue: Craven Cottage, London

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Fulham

West Brom

Bygone Encounter

Fulham Vs Crystal Palace: 1-2

Brighton Vs West Brom: 1-1

FUL Vs WBA Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

West Brom’s last couple of draws in the league have been solely down to the services of their shot stopper. Sam Johnstone has taken over the responsibility of fortifying the side’s defence, a goal-keeper who we have been besotted with owing given the manner in which he’s banished a string of shots from his sight.

Defenders

Two of the worst defensive setups squaring off against each other means this is not going to give birth to a cleansheet for either side today. Both the side’s have offered little in the way of defensive resolve and gallantry, sides we are only going to be indulging in the three defensive options from.

We begin with our lone selection from West Brom wit fullback Darnell Furlong representing us owing to the one assist he has to his name. Fulham on the other hand see us opt for the services of the tenacious Antoine Robinson and Tim Ream, two players who have been a silver lining in an otherwise largely dismal defensive setup.

Midfielders

Ever since his early strike after being transferred in by West Brom, Grady Diangana has failed to come up with the good. However, he’s done well to understand the flow and ebb of the game, a player who can easily come up with a goal today given the identity of the defensive unit infront of him.

The home side on the other hand see us opt for an entirethree man docket from the club. Its one comprising of Andre Zambo Anguissa and Harrison Reed, names who have the one assist apiece to their name with one goal man Tom Cairney completing the triad from the side.

Strikers

For Fulham, it is pertinent that Aleksandar Mitrovic fires for them today. He’s struggling to add to his two goal tally but is endowed with the calibre to add to that figure in this one.

With the most assists for his side, Matheus Pereira will be our first part of the duo from West Brom, one completed by Karlan Grant who has the one goal.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Fulham’s top scorer, Mitrovic will step out as our captain for the day while Matheus is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Sam, Furlong, Ream, Robinson, Andre, Reed, Rom, Grady, Mitrovic, Matheus, Grant

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.