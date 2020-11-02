Former Tigers receiver Hunter Renfrow opens up on two titles (News)

In this video from our friends at CampusLore, former Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow opens up about the two titles he won at the school — 2017 and 2019 — and which was his favorite.

Renfrow now plays in the NFL for the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’s got two touchdowns on the season.

This is part of a video series we have interviewing former college football greats. In our last video, Texas Longhorns legend Vince Young explained why he ending up choosing Texas, and the other schools that lost out on his services (for thinking he was a wide receiver).

