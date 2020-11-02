Famous TikTok personality and FaZe clan superfan Anas ‘FaZe Chemo’ Alazzawi unfortunately passed away on October 30th. Tributes are flowing as gaming and YouTube personailties share their thoughts about the passing away of Alazzawi.

Anas was a very popular and well liked personality on the video sharing website. His account garnered over 440k followers, and more than 10 million likes spread throughout his videos. He also frequently interacted with KSI on TikTok and was adored by both KSI and his fans. His love for the FaZe clan was apparent and it inspired his username ‘FaZe Chemo’.

FaZe Chemo and his struggles with cancer –

It was no secret that Anas was suffering from the disease as a lot of his TikToks were about the disease. On October 30th his brother broke the news on his TikTok profile. “Anas has been experiencing more and more pain this recent month. The cancer spread throughout his bloodstream and got into his other leg, spine, shoulder, and head. It got progressively worse and worse. He eventually died in the company of my parents around 8:30 pm EST on October 30th.” The announcement shocked fans and celebrities alike.

KSI shares his thoughts on FaZe Chemo’s passing –

KSI in his previous few videos had reacted to Chemo’s TikTok videos and they often interacted on TikTok. A serious looking KSI shared a video on TikTok offering his condolences. “So I got the news that FaZe Chemo passed away, I just wanted to say rest in peace, my guy,” KSI said. He also added that FaZe Chemo would always have a beard better than him, in reference to one of his TikTok videos.

FaZe Clan react to the news –

In a tweet FaZe Clan expressed their sadness over the passing of Anas. “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Anas Alazzawi, a fan of ours who was loved all over Tik Tok under the username FaZe Chemo”, they had this say. In a classy gesture the tweet also included a link to a GoFundMe setup by one of FaZe Chemo’s friends. Its purpose is to help his family pay the medical bills. At the writing of this article, $11,000 was raised with the total goal of $50,000.

Anas was one of the brightest young personalities and filled joy in a lot of lives. His sudden passing is a very saddening incident. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe click on the link here.