This week’s waiver wire doesn’t feature any absolute no-brainers. Every target comes with a caveat — or two. But it’s always a good week to improve your team. And there are a pair of emerging running backs — and a sneaky addition at receiver that could be season-changing — that should help fantasy teams improve, no matter the league size or scoring setup.

As we do every week, we did not consider players owned in 50% or higher of ESPN leagues for this list of waiver wire targets. So while a player like 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t qualify for this list, he’s a good player to add, if he’s available. Here are the best waiver wire targets after Week 8.

7

Washington Defense (18.3)



If you’re looking to stream a defense in Week 9, then Washington will probably be your best option on the waiver wire, with the New York Giants next on the Football Team’s schedule. Washington was ranked 10th in points per game among fantasy defenses entering Week 8. It had a bye to rest up, and so long the front office doesn’t strip the team for parts at the trade deadline, Washington should benefit from the favorable matchup.

6

Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs (28%)



I currently own him in a deep keeper, and I’ll admit he’s an enormously frustrating player to own. It’s feast or famine with Hardman this season. The Chiefs rotate receivers with snap counts and targets. But when Hardman is on, he’s excellent, as we saw in Week 8 when he had seven catches, 96 yards and a touchdown. (And, yes, he was sitting on my bench, because of course he was.)

5

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots (<1%)



With the Patriots struggling to throw for touchdowns — they have just three in 2020 — New England’s wideouts may not be the best play. But Meyers has shown he has value over the last few weeks and he may end up being a safe bye-week option in deeper leagues. He finished with six catches for 58 yards and had plays of 17 and 14 yards wiped away because of penalties.

4

Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens (4%)



He and J.K. Dobbins (49%) are probably worth owning, so long as Mark Ingram is out. And considering that Ingram hasn’t wowed this season and is 30 years old, the Ravens running back committee may be worth owning for the rest of the season, no matter Ingram’s health. Edwards had 16 carries for 87 yards and a rushing touchdown in Week 8, even when splitting time with Dobbins.

3

Allen Lazard, WR, Packers (25%)



Lazard could come off IR this week, and if he does, he’ll likely return to his spot as the second receiver in the Green Bay offense. That wasn’t a bad place for him or his fantasy owners. In Week 3, he put up six catches, 146 yards and a touchdown — albeit in Davante Adams’ absence. Lazard seems like a solid red zone threat and a reliable pass-catcher, which Aaron Rodgers sorely needs at the WR2 spot.

2

Damien Harris, RB, Patriots (30%)



New England got back to the basics against the Bills, and that meant putting the ball in Harris’ hands on early downs, with 16 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. He’s a Patriots running back, so he won’t always be trustworthy. New England will pivot to Rex Burkhead and James White — and maybe even back to Sony Michel, if he comes off IR. But Harris looked like the best power runner New England has had since LeGarrette Blount. They may feature Harris in the coming weeks.

1

Jordan Wilkins, RB, Colts (<1%)



Indianapolis surprisingly turned away from rookie running back Jonathan Taylor when Wilkins and Nyhiem Hines got hot this weekend. It’s hard to say whether Taylor’s demotion is for good, but if it is, that will make Wilkins a strong weekly play. He’s worth a shot on the waiver wire after putting up 89 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.