We knew when the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles squared off Sunday night that it would be a battle between two bad football teams.

But we didn’t know the refs would be worse. And they were. Somehow.

Their biggest blunder came in the fourth quarter on a play that saw the Eagles return a fumble from a strip sack back for a touchdown that gave them a 21-9 lead in the fourth quarter. This was obviously a huge play in the game and these missed calls basically won it for the Eagles.

Here is the play in question, which saw Rodney McLeod run it back 53 yards for the touchdown.

So there are two issues with that play.

First, the Eagles jumped offsides and it should have been called and the Cowboys should have kept possession.

Second, after the initial fumble the ball was down by contact at the 35 yard line and shouldn’t have been allowed to be returned.

Third, and this has nothing to do with the calls, how goofy was that TD? Dude literally kicked the ball backwards by accident and then it got scooped up and ran in for a TD. That is so NFC East.

Anyways, fans were livid because this play somehow stood.