DC vs RCB Man of the Match: The fast bowler from Delhi Capitals was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award in Abu Dhabi tonight.

During the 55th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets to finish as the second-ranked team on the points table this season.

Chasing a 153-run target, Delhi thrived on the back of a match-winning 88-run partnership for the second wicket between the senior duo of Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (60). While both of them eventually ended up gifting their wickets, it was commendable of them to play sensible cricket when it mattered the for their team this season as of now.

For all the criticism of T 20 cricket as being a bit ‘hit and miss’ , the best 2 teams have qualified as the top 2 at the end of thr league phase.. Mumbai and Delhi have been the best 2 sides in this IPL.. good to know that RCB too still in with a shout!👍 #iplseason13 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 2, 2020

Having scored 525 runs in 14 matches at an average and strike rate of 47.72 and 145.02 respectively so far, Dhawan has not secured the second position in the list of highest run-scorers this season. Battling individual form, Rahane, on the other hand, scored a much-needed 28th IPL century at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

After Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field, Royal Challengers scored a modest 152/7 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. In what was his fifth half-century of his maiden season, opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal once again top-scored for his team with a valuable 50 (41).

With bowling figures of 4-0-33-3, Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje was the pick of their bowlers. Other than Nortje, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked two and one wicket respectively. Nortje, who dismissed the likes of Padikkal, Chris Morris (0) and Isuru Udana (4), was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award tonight.

“I said it time and time again, it’s just doing the basics right and wasn’t about something special from one guy. Coming into this game, small things started feeling better and I think those small things, once you get that right, you get your rhythm. We were thinking to make them hit to the bigger boundary and stick to our plans against each batsmen.

“There was little bit dew at the end of our innings and we tried not to be predictable. Yorker would have been the obvious option and we wanted to change it and see how it goes and wanted to hit the hard length. Having a bit of extra pace always helps,” Nortje told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.