The Dallas Cowboys were forced to start Ben DiNucci in a Sunday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an Andy Dalton concussion, and it went about as well as you’d expect.

DiNucci completed 21 of his 40 passes for 180 yards in a 23-9 loss to the NFC East-leading (at 3-4-1!) Eagles. But it was one incomplete that the former James Madison star tossed that had Twitter abuzz with jokes.

It was an attempted sidearm around an Eagles defender toward Amari Cooper that perhaps DiNucci had seen Patrick Mahomes complete, but yikes. Not good.

There were so many jokes, including a bunch about Napoleon Dynamite character Uncle Rico:

Poor Ben DiNucci.