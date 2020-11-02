Ben DiNucci didn’t do much of anything in his first NFL start as a seventh-round rookie out of James Madison, save for one sidearm throw that had a bunch of people on Twitter making jokes.

After the Dallas Cowboys’ 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, DiNucci met with reporters to talk about the game and delivered a perfect quote that really sums up life in the league for a rookie.

“This NFL thing, it’s hard. These teams are good, it’s a battle every single week and you’re playing a divisional game. When you cross the 50-yard line, get into the red zone, you’ve got to get seven instead of three.”

This NFL thing IS hard, Ben! Here’s the quote, around the 2:15 mark: