Who’s Playing

New Orleans @ Chicago

Current Records: New Orleans 4-2; Chicago 5-2

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Soldier Field. The Saints strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 30 points per game.

New Orleans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Carolina Panthers last week, sneaking past 27-24. QB Drew Brees and RB Alvin Kamara were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former passed for two TDs and 287 yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown and the latter picked up 83 yards on the ground on 14 carries and caught eight passes for 65 yards. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 165.90.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Los Angeles Rams last Monday, falling 24-10. Chicago was down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Nick Foles had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

New Orleans is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The Saints are now 4-2 while the Bears sit at 5-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Orleans is third worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 17 on the season. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, Chicago comes into the contest boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the NFL at 12.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $126.99

Odds

The Saints are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Saints, as the game opened with the Saints as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won both of the games they’ve played against Chicago in the last six years.

Oct 20, 2019 – New Orleans 36 vs. Chicago 25

Oct 29, 2017 – New Orleans 20 vs. Chicago 12

Top Projected Fantasy Players