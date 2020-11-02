Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims has caught just 26 passes and two touchdowns in his NFL career, but he has tried to punch through someone’s helmet.

So, there’s that.

Wims was ejected in the second half of Sunday’s game between the Bears and Saints when the wide receiver walked up to Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, snatched his chain and unloaded two punches at Gardner-Johnson’s helmet.

Gardner-Johnson was seemingly stunned that Wims even went out of his way to punch him. After the first punch, Gardner-Johnson hardly offered a reaction, which in turn seemed to prompt a second punch from the Bears wide receiver.

Don’t punch a helmet. It won’t end well.

Initially, it was unclear why Wims was so determined to punch Gardner-Johnson who wasn’t even covering Wims. But the Saints safety did stick his finger through Anthony Miller’s facemask earlier in the game.

In all likelihood, Wims was retaliating for that. But still … the inevitable suspension won’t do the Bears any favors.