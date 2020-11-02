USATSI



Javon Wims committed one of the uglier incidents seen in a NFL game this season and was ejected as the centerpiece of a third quarter brawl between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. In a crazy melee, Wims tapped Gardner-Johnson after a play and punched him in the helmet. As Gardner-Johnson waited for a penalty to be thrown, Wims punched Gardner-Johnson again before other players got involved in the scrum.

Janoris Jenkins came to Gardner-Johnson’s aid by jumping on Wims and wrestling him to the ground. Gardner-Johnson didn’t appear to throw any punches back as a few Saints teammates rallied to his defense. Wims was ejected immediately and will face a fine and possible suspension for the incident.

On the next play, Nick Foles threw an interception to Marshon Lattimore, which led to a field goal that gave the Saints a third-quarter lead. It was their first lead over the Bears since their first possession of the game.