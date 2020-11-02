BD Vs GST Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Edge of the seat thriller on our hands today when two levelly matched sides go at loggerheads.

On a five game winning spree, Guangdong Southern Tigers have done more than just lay down a marker of intent. The side’s electric form has been a real statement from the club, one which has seen the side not only showcase its credentials but also assert that they’ll be engaged in the squabble for the CBA 2020-21 glistening trophy.

Ever since losing their first contest of the season, Guangdong have only gone from strength to strength in the league. The 119-105 for the side the last time around was the fifth time in a row that the club had gone onto score in excess of 100 points, an attacking renegade teams are finding extremely difficult to spurn.

Spurred by a rampant attack, Guangdong will go locking heads with Beijing Ducks today in a bid to extend their winning spin to 6 games. With Beijing Ducks having seen their three game run be curtailed the last time around, Guangdong will approach this one with claws out as they look to capitalise on a hurting Ducks outfit.

BD Vs GST Fantasy Probable Winner

However, Guangdong aren’t going to have things as easy as they have in their bygone wins. This encounter will test their mettle with the Ducks making for more than worthy opponents, a side which tested Zhejiang to the fore in its 94-92 defeat.

What will sway the tie in Guangdong’s favour is their attack, one which will eventually send the Ducks skittling on the day.

Probable Playing 5

Beijing Ducks

Chenran, Liu, Di, Zhu, Li

Guangdong

Rui, Zhou, Junfei, Du, Xu

Match Details

CBA 2020-21

Match: Beijing Ducks Vs Guangdong

Date And Time: 3rd November, Tuesday: 5:30pm

Best Shooter

Beijing Ducks

Guangdong

Best Defender

Beijing Ducks

Guangdong

Bygone Encounter

Zhejiang Vs Ducks: 94-92

Guangdong Vs Shanghai Sharks: 119-105

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Although his decline in shooting makes for a cause of concern, Xu Jie still finds himself partaking in his side’s shooting rotations. The Guangdong point guard has an affinity for traversing the ball past tight spaces, a skill set which has seen him pull off a string of assists in every outing.

Shooting Guard

Marshon Brooks was handled with care by Guangdong as they slowly eased him into the season but the shooting guard has come into his own now. He’s showing why the club moved for his sprawling expertise with a 37 point game winning display the last time around.

Undeterred by the prospect of taking on Zhejiang, Shuo Fang came up with a worldclass performance for his side. He had 19 points and 7 dimes on the day, a showing responsible for his side’s incredible performance on the day.

Small Forward

Steadfastly becoming a mainstay of his side’s attacking, Sonny Weems’ 16 points, 7 assists and 6 attacking rebounds the last time around were a testament to the expansive basketful of talents he’s endowed with.

The 12 rebounds Xiaochaun Di dropped the last he stepped out onto the court showed why he’s considered the mainstay of the Ducks defence. He is a player who is capable of not only protecting his rim but more importantly winning the battle of the boards as well.

Power Forward

Where he was doing the dirty work for the club defensively, Yanxi Zhu was ensuring his side kept scoring at regular intervals as he delivered 13 points in the affair. Ziming Fan was the perfect partner to him the day, latching onto the second chance points to end up with 5 points and 7 rebounds in the showdown.

Centre

Wrapping up our set of picks for the contest is Guangdong’s centre Zhou Peng with the player delivering a string of engrossing performances.

Star Player

Brooks’ ability to cajole his way points from all the court see him be snagged as our star player while Weems is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Jie, Brooks, Fang, Weems, Di, Fan, Zhu, Peng

