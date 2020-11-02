AS-W vs MS-W Fantasy Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women – 3 November 2020 (Sydney)

Melbourne Stars Women will take Adelaide Strikers Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

Adelaide Strikers have won one and lost two of their games in the tournament so far while on one of their game was abandoned due to rain whereas Stars have won one and three of their games have been abandoned due to rain. Both teams have some really good all-around players in their ranks and this can certainly be a great game to watch out for.

Pitch Report – This pitch is expected to be batting friendly with some help for the spinners.

Match Details :

Time:- 1:35 PM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Adelaide Strikers Women – Tahlia McGrath, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Stefanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Katie Mack, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharin, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darice Brown.

Melbourne Stars Women – Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

M Lanning, T McGrath, N Sciver, K Brunt, and S Coyte.

AS-W vs MS-W Team Wicket-Keeper

T McPharin (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Both keepers won’t contribute much in the game and she is just picked on the basis of the majority.

AS-W vs MS-W Team Batsmen

M Lanning (Price 10) and M Du Preez (Price 9.5) will be our batters from Melbourne Stars Women. Lanning is a superstar player and she holds the no.1 ranking in ICC Women’s ODI rankings. She scored a brilliant half-century in the first game of the tournament as well whereas Preez bats at the number 3 position and she scored 404 runs in the last season. Both of them are brilliant players.

L Wolvaardt (Price 9) will be our batter from Adelaide Strikers Women. Wolvaardt scored a brilliant half-century in the first game of the tournament and is certainly one of the best batters of the side who bats in the top-order.

AS-W vs MS-W Team All-Rounders

T McGrath (Price 9) and S Taylor (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Adelaide Strikers Women. McGrath is a wonderful player who will open the batting for her side and is a wicket-taker as well. She has been really good in the tournament so far with both bat and the ball whereas Taylor is one of the best players around and she batted brilliantly in the last game. Both of them are brilliant all-rounders.

N Sciver (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the Melbourne Stars Women. Sciver is amongst one of the world’s best players in the women’s circuit. She bats in the top-order and is a brilliant wicket-taker as well. Natalie has picked four wickets in the tournament so far.

AS-W vs MS-W Team Bowlers

K Brunt (Price 9) and H Ferling (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Melbourne Stars Women. Brunt was brilliant in the last game and picked three wickets in her bowling whereas Ferling has also picked a couple of wickets in the tournament.

S Coyte (Price 9) and D Brown (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Adelaide Strikers Women. Coyte has picked five wickets in the tournament so far whereas Brown has picked four wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Melbourne Stars Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Natalie Sciver and Tahlia McGrath

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Meg Lanning and Stefanie Taylor

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.