Shaquille O’Neal is always nostalgic about his playing days and dominance. He posted a starting 5 yesterday that most people would consider unbeatable.

One of the most carefree and easygoing players ever, Shaq has never shied away from self-promotion. The 7’1″ center who played 19 years in the league has numerous nicknames, including Diesel, Most Dominant Ever and Superman. All of these are well-deserved considered how hapless he left his opponents.

Through the course of his career, there was only one way to slow Shaq down offensively – foul him. Teams would load up on slow 7-footers so they could have enough centers to take fouls against him. His bad free throw shooting was the lone blemish on O’Neal’s skillset.

Shaq posts a starting 5 with MJ, Kobe, LeBron, AI and himself, challenges fans to build a better team

Yesterday, Shaq posted an all-time starting 5 that would be the envy of the entire league if these players ever played together. His team features Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and himself. Shaq challenged fans if they could build a better starting 5 to beat his in a 7-game series.

Needless to say, this is one of the most accomplished starting 5s ever. Between them, these players have 12 MVP trophies, 15 Finals MVPs and over 50 All-NBA First Team selections.

Cherrypickers would argue that this team is a bit short on spacing. But considering the ability of James to facilitate even without shooters, and the individual players’ abilities to buy buckets, it’s a facet of the game that can be compromised upon.

Do you have a starting 5 in mind that could face up to this team in a 7-game series? Let us know in our inbox.