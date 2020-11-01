Ever since winning the championship, the Lakers have been talking their stuff. The likes of Danny Green haven’t pulled any punches talking about the Clippers either.

The Lakers romped through the playoffs in dominant fashion, losing just 1 game each in the Conference playoffs. They finished with a 16-5 record in the postseason, and were the best team all through it.

The way the Lakers played on the defensive side of the ball was the main reason they won the championship. They stifled the likes of Dame, Harden, Westbrook, Jokic and Murray as best as they could. At the other end, the LeBron-Davis double whammy proved too much for any team to stop them.

Danny Green takes potshots at Clippers, calls out their overconfidence

Appearing on the Real Ones podcast with Raja Bell, Danny Green was asked to speak about what he thought about their crosstown rivals; the Clippers. He minced no words, savaging their overconfidence all through the season.

“I think the basketball Gods will humble you if you don’t play the game the right way or do the right thing. I mean, a lot of people say speak things into existence, which is cool I like that.”

“You shouldn’t be as cocky or because a lot of times it’s going to go the opposite way, you know. Someway somehow, you know, things ironically it’s gonna turn out the way opposite of you talking [expletive].”

While Green was on and off as a shooter for most of his run in the bubble, he was their most reliable guard defender. Green’s ability to guard taller, heavier players proved vital to the Lakers, especially in the second round against the Rockets, who forced a lot of switches.

It will take some beating for a team to come up with a winning formula against LeBron and the Lakers even in his age 36 season. He’s proven once again, even though he didn’t need to, that he’s the best player on the planet even at this age.