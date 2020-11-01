XFT Vs TPN Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Mismatch on our hands today as two sides in completing opposing ends of the season going at loggerheads.

When Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers take on each other today, this contest is already determined before the contest unfolds. A complete mismatch, today’s encounter is a foregone conclusion, one where Tianjin will be nothing but onlookers.

Only one of the two clubs to yet record a win in CBA 2020-21, Tianjin find themselves languishing all the way down in 18th place. The club has gone onto lose all of its opening five fixtures in the competition, results which have seen the side emerge as sitting ducks in the league.

Where Tianjin have lost steam and gone off the boil as they fail to tread their way past thin, Xinjiang Flying Tigers have on the other hand been in fluent touch. With three wins on the spin, the club has made massive strides to move all the way into 4th place, a side fast emerging as one of the sides to keep an eye out for this term.

XFT Vs TPN Fantasy Probable Winner

Absolutely no qualms for us in determining the winner of this showdown. Xinjiang are going to entrap Tianjin in a pickle, one where they decimate them with a string of brute attacking plays.

Probable Playing 5

Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Qi, Tang, Jiang, Yu, Lin

Tianjin Pioneers

He, Shuai, Meng, Ta, Xin

Match Details

CBA 2020-21

Match: Flying Tigers Vs Tianjin

Date And Time: 2nd November, Monday: 5:05pm

Best Shooter

Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Tianjin

Best Defender

Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Tianjin

Bygone Encounter

Xinjiang Vs Dragons: 113-100

Tianjin Vs Guangzhou: 95-108

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

He’s yet to really go on a rampage with Wang Zhengbo is upping the ante with each passing game. He had 11 points the last time he took to the middle, a number which makes him a more than ideal pick at a relatively low 7 credit price tag.

Shooting Guard

Yu Dehao from Xinjiang Flying Tigers almost ended up with a triple-double to his name the last time around. He pulled off a scintillating 8 point, 10 assist and 7 board showing on the day, a performance which in a nutshell paid testament to his ravishing expertise.

Liu Shuai finally made his debut for Tianjin and it was some debut as well. His ability to covert from the deep with a high conversion rate saw him explode for 19 points in only his first contest this term to see him become a must have pick for us today.

Small Forward

Caiyu Tang from the fourth placed club will find a place in our side as the small forward for the upcoming outing. He had a neat 17 points in his side’s last win against the Dragons, a showing which saw him exploit the flanks to drop his three pointers.

Power Forward

Lutubula’s gargantuan 25 point performance in the same encounter sees him link up with Tang for the upcoming contest. The player was responsible for not only points in the paint but converted the slew of free throws he won as well to make him an instant pick for us today.

If there’s any player in Tianjin’s ranks capable of making life tiresome for Xinjian, its Jin Xin. The fulcrum of his side’s attack, he showed he can do more than a decent defensive job as well for the club with him pulling off 9 boards to see him the last time around.

Centre

The enigmatic Marko Todorovic had a wordclass 25-12 double-double in the same contest, one which saw him both laydown the offhanded shots and protect his side’s rim. Xinjiang meanwhile as ever will see the ever reliable, dependable and flawless Zhou Qi be our pick from the club with him arguably the most alluring player in the league.

Star Player

With 31 points and 11 rebounds in his kitty the last time around, Qi is our star player while Marko is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Zhengbo, Dehao, Shuai, Tang, Xin, Lutubula, Qi, Marko

