Glenn Maxwell not playing: Kings XI Punjab have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI in a must-win encounter.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and chose to field.

Other than announcing three changes to their Playing XI during the toss, Dhoni also confirmed that this isn’t his last match for Super Kings. Therefore, fans of the franchise will be able to see the 39-year old player turning up in IPL 2021 as well.

“We will bowl first. Definitely not [last match for CSK]. They are under more pressure to win, we just want to turn up and keep fighting. I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100% into our game,” Dhoni told Star Sports.

While the likes of opening batsman Shane Watson, all-rounder Mitchell Santner and spinner Karn Sharma have been benched, opening batsman Faf du Plessis, spinner Imran Tahir and pacer Shardul Thakur have been reinstated into the XI.

Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing today’s IPL 2020 match?

Playing a must-win encounter, Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul hoped his batsmen to play around himself especially the likes of power-hitters in Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran.

“A key match, it’s pretty simple for us, go out, enjoy and win the game. My role is to make sure everyone bats around me – we have the firepower in Chris [Gayle] and [Nicholas] Pooran,” Rahul told Star Sports.

Being asked about the changes to his Playing XI, Rahul confirmed that both Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh are fit and playing. While Agarwal has been included for Glenn Maxwell, pacer Arshdeep Singh has made way for all-rounder James Neesham.

In what has been a dismal season for Maxwell, his 108 runs in 11 innings have come at an average and strike rate of 15.42 and 101.88 respectively. Arshdeep, on the other hand, should consider himself slightly unfortunate for he has done well while bowling a lot of tough overs for KXIP this season.

In eight IPL 2020 T20s, the 21-year old left-arm bowler had picked nine wickets at an average of 24.22, an economy rate of 8.77 and a strike rate of 16.55. The bowler was dropped to put together an optimum Playing XI in the presence of Agarwal and Neesham.