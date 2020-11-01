“What an incredible achievement”- Lewis Hamilton’s first words after making Mercedes win 7th consecutive constructors’ championship.

Lewis Hamilton as always was phenomenal during the race in Imola, the Briton grabbed another win, taking his win tally to 93rd title, which declared his team as the Champions of 2020 season.

A Magnificent Seven (in a row – a new all-time record) Congratulations to @MercedesAMGF1 – 2020 F1 Constructor Champions! 🏆👏#ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Yd5MaqL1W4 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2020

Breaking the erstwhile record of six consecutive constructors’ championship, Mercedes have now taken the milestone to the 7th, the German team equalized Ferrari’s record last year when Hamilton became the drivers’ champion.

Upon hearing this update, Hamilton was full of joy and said on team radio, “Guys, what an incredible achievement from all of you,” says Lewis Hamilton on team radio. I’m so proud of all of you.”

Speaking further to Paul Di Resta in the post-race interview, Hamilton further shed his happiness and insight on the achievement,”It was an exhausting race, the speed we were having to go. I had a poor start and it’s just very overwhelming right now.

“I look at my crew, this team here, and I know all the guys and girls back at the factory and Brixworth, they are the unsung heroes. They are the ones who have grafted away and never given up. Just continued to push and elevate and innovate.”

“People watching may feel we’re used to this, but it always feels like the first with this team and that’s because of the spirit. So I’m forever grateful to be a part of it and breaking a record like this. No one has ever done it before.”

“It’s unbelievable…. Seven-times champs, that’s something I’m going to be able to tell my grandchildren one day,” he concluded.

Soon to be the Drivers’ champion.

This season also Hamilton is near to win the championship, as he leads the table by 85 points. A win or 2nd with no Valtteri Bottas fastest lap in Turkey will be enough to clinch it with three races to spare.

Thus, making him equalize Michael Schumacher’s record of most drivers’ championship wins. The record of Schumacher being matched is now inevitable.