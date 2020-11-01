The top teams in the AFC North collide on Sunday afternoon when the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers square off with the Baltimore Ravens in a key divisional showdown at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Steelers (6-0) lead the division by one game over the Ravens (5-1). Pittsburgh has ridden an elite defense and the steady play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Meanwhile Baltimore has been led by a dominant running game starting with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

For Sunday, William Hill has set the total for Roethlisberger’s passing yards at 254.5 (-115 over-under) and the total for Jackson’s rushing yards at 62.5 (-115 over-under). Those are just two of hundreds of different NFL player prop bet opportunities for Week 8 of the season. Before locking in any NFL prop bets, you need to see what SportsLine fantasy and sports betting expert Jen Ryan has to say.

A finalist for the Best Football Series award from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association in 2016, Ryan is a Fantasy football guru who also is a frequent guest on Football Diehards’ show on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. Every week she goes in-depth on SportsLine on using Vegas lines to make fantasy decisions in both season-long leagues and daily contests.

So far this season she has been excellent with her NFL prop bets. She has gone 22-12 and is up almost $900 on her prop bets this season. This week, Ryan has attacked the NFL player props from William Hill and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Week 8

Ryan loves Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to go over 1.5 total passing touchdowns (-170) in Cincinnati’s game against Tennessee. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has thrown nine touchdowns in seven games this season and has three games with multiple touchdown passes. The Titans have allowed 15 passing touchdowns this season.

“Burrow will be without running back Joe Mixon again this week, which makes you have to like this prop even more,” Ryan tells SportsLine. “With Cincinnati a seven-point home dog in a game with a 51.5 spread, the game script suggests Burrow is going to be chucking it, and two touchdowns seems more than reasonable. I will take him to throw three if I can find it.”

How to make NFL player prop bets for Week 8

Ryan also is high on a running back to go over his projected yards from scrimmage, and who it is may shock you. She says, “I’m getting bold, and I’m going for it.” She’s only sharing who it is, and all of her top NFL prop picks,here.

What running back goes over his projected yards from scrimmage? And what other prop bets does Ryan love for Week 8? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 8 NFL prop bets, all from the Fantasy guru who has gone 22-12 and is up almost $900 on her prop bets this season, and find out.