Through 3 Quarters

The Minnesota Vikings were expected to take an ‘L’ in this one, but so far it isn’t playing out to script. After three quarters it’s looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Green Bay Packers as the Vikings lead 28-14.

Minnesota has been riding high on the performance of RB Dalvin Cook, who has rushed for three TDs and 140 yards on 22 carries in addition to catching two passes for one TD and 63 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Cook’s 50-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the third quarter.

Green Bay has been relying on WR Davante Adams, who has snatched two receiving TDs, and QB Aaron Rodgers, who has passed for two TDs and 166 yards on 24 attempts. Rodgers has been efficient, with a passer rating of 152.30.

The Vikings’ lead is the biggest they have had this year going into the fourth quarter.

Who’s Playing

Minnesota @ Green Bay

Current Records: Minnesota 1-5; Green Bay 5-1

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Green Bay Packers and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 25 of 2018. The Vikings’ bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Green Bay at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field Sunday. Minnesota is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32 points per contest.

The matchup between Minnesota and the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 40-23 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Minnesota was down 30-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing working slightly against Minnesota was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Alexander Mattison, who rushed for 26 yards on ten carries.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Packers and the Houston Texans last week was still a pretty decisive one as Green Bay wrapped it up with a 35-20 victory on the road. Among those leading the charge for Green Bay was WR Davante Adams, who caught 13 passes for two TDs and 196 yards.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Green Bay’s win lifted them to 5-1 while Minnesota’s defeat dropped them down to 1-5. Green Bay has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 32.83 points per game. We’ll see if the Vikings can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field — Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $325.00

Odds

The Packers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Packers slightly, as the game opened with the Packers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay and Minnesota both have five wins in their last 11 games.

Sep 13, 2020 – Green Bay 43 vs. Minnesota 34

Dec 23, 2019 – Green Bay 23 vs. Minnesota 10

Sep 15, 2019 – Green Bay 21 vs. Minnesota 16

Nov 25, 2018 – Minnesota 24 vs. Green Bay 17

Sep 16, 2018 – Minnesota 29 vs. Green Bay 29

Dec 23, 2017 – Minnesota 16 vs. Green Bay 0

Oct 15, 2017 – Minnesota 23 vs. Green Bay 10

Dec 24, 2016 – Green Bay 38 vs. Minnesota 25

Sep 18, 2016 – Minnesota 17 vs. Green Bay 14

Jan 03, 2016 – Minnesota 20 vs. Green Bay 13

Nov 22, 2015 – Green Bay 30 vs. Minnesota 13

Top Projected Fantasy Players