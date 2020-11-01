Watch Dogs Legion Guide: Here is the complete list of mission that are there in Watch Dogs: Legion. We know that Watch Dogs: Legion is a rather long game. Check out the total 37 missions awaiting you as you play this game.

Ubisoft has come up with a rather exciting set of features in Watch Dogs: Legion. This also means that there are a lot of features, side quests and other things you can do in the game. So, we know that the main missions alone will take up a good chunk of 15-20 hours in game time.

In this guide, you can find a list of all the missions that you can play as part of the main story in Watch Dogs: Legion. The game is long which means you will often revisit some of the characters in the game too.

Watch Dogs: Legion Mission list

The total 37 missions in the game is spread across 8 chapters and there is also a prologue. Here is a list of the 8 chapters and the 37 missions. Each chapter has a certain number of missions in them. Apart from this, there are certain side missions as well.

8 chapters in Watch Dogs: Legion

DedSec Chapter – Squad Goals

Kelley Chapter – Body Snatchers

Albion Chapter – Zero Tolerance

404 Chapter – Family Business

SIRS Chapter – Spy Games

Kelley Chapter – Down the Darkweb

Albion Chapter – True Colours

DedSec Chapter – London Rising

The list of the 37 missions in Watch Dogs: Legions