Watch Dogs Legion Guide: Here is the complete list of mission that are there in Watch Dogs: Legion. We know that Watch Dogs: Legion is a rather long game. Check out the total 37 missions awaiting you as you play this game.
Ubisoft has come up with a rather exciting set of features in Watch Dogs: Legion. This also means that there are a lot of features, side quests and other things you can do in the game. So, we know that the main missions alone will take up a good chunk of 15-20 hours in game time.
In this guide, you can find a list of all the missions that you can play as part of the main story in Watch Dogs: Legion. The game is long which means you will often revisit some of the characters in the game too.
Watch Dogs: Legion Mission list
The total 37 missions in the game is spread across 8 chapters and there is also a prologue. Here is a list of the 8 chapters and the 37 missions. Each chapter has a certain number of missions in them. Apart from this, there are certain side missions as well.
8 chapters in Watch Dogs: Legion
- DedSec Chapter – Squad Goals
- Kelley Chapter – Body Snatchers
- Albion Chapter – Zero Tolerance
- 404 Chapter – Family Business
- SIRS Chapter – Spy Games
- Kelley Chapter – Down the Darkweb
- Albion Chapter – True Colours
- DedSec Chapter – London Rising
The list of the 37 missions in Watch Dogs: Legions
- Operation Westminster
- Restart DedSec
- Light a Spark
- Clarion Call
- Reporting for Duty
- Digging Up the Past
- Lost in the Process
- Clan Kelley’s New Export
- Bloody Mary Kelley
- Gap in the Armour
- Inside Albion
- Recruit an Albion Guard
- Stealing Schemes
- In the Belly of the Beast
- Initiate Sequence
- 404 Not Found
- Coming Home
- Into the Void
- The Whistleblower
- Espionage 101
- Honey Trap
- Hunting Zero Day
- Smoking Gun
- Kill Box
- The Malik Dossier
- Barbarians at the Gate
- Crashing the Auction
- Market Closing
- Falling From Grace
- Restoking the Fire
- Nigel’s Close Shave
- Defanging the Flock
- Justice4Claire
- London’s Prospectors
- DedSec Party
- The Face of the Enemy
- Hard Reset