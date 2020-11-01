Watch Dogs Legion Guide: Here is the complete list of mission that are there in Watch Dogs: Legion. We know that Watch Dogs: Legion is a rather long game. Check out the total 37 missions awaiting you as you play this game.

Ubisoft has come up with a rather exciting set of features in Watch Dogs: Legion. This also means that there are a lot of features, side quests and other things you can do in the game. So, we know that the main missions alone will take up a good chunk of 15-20 hours in game time.

Also Read: Watch Dogs Legion Aiden Pearce : This is how you can play as Aiden Pearce in Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legions

In this guide, you can find a list of all the missions that you can play as part of the main story in Watch Dogs: Legion. The game is long which means you will often revisit some of the characters in the game too.

Watch Dogs: Legion Mission list

The total 37 missions in the game is spread across 8 chapters and there is also a prologue. Here is a list of the 8 chapters and the 37 missions. Each chapter has a certain number of missions in them. Apart from this, there are certain side missions as well.

8 chapters in Watch Dogs: Legion

  • DedSec Chapter – Squad Goals
  • Kelley Chapter – Body Snatchers
  • Albion Chapter – Zero Tolerance
  • 404 Chapter – Family Business
  • SIRS Chapter – Spy Games
  • Kelley Chapter – Down the Darkweb
  • Albion Chapter – True Colours
  • DedSec Chapter – London Rising

The list of the 37 missions in Watch Dogs: Legions

  • Operation Westminster
  • Restart DedSec
  • Light a Spark
  • Clarion Call
  • Reporting for Duty
  • Digging Up the Past
  • Lost in the Process
  • Clan Kelley’s New Export
  • Bloody Mary Kelley
  • Gap in the Armour
  • Inside Albion
  • Recruit an Albion Guard
  • Stealing Schemes
  • In the Belly of the Beast
  • Initiate Sequence
  • 404 Not Found
  • Coming Home
  • Into the Void
  • The Whistleblower
  • Espionage 101
  • Honey Trap
  • Hunting Zero Day
  • Smoking Gun
  • Kill Box
  • The Malik Dossier
  • Barbarians at the Gate
  • Crashing the Auction
  • Market Closing
  • Falling From Grace
  • Restoking the Fire
  • Nigel’s Close Shave
  • Defanging the Flock
  • Justice4Claire
  • London’s Prospectors
  • DedSec Party
  • The Face of the Enemy
  • Hard Reset

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here