USA Today



Pending reports of new cases on Sunday morning, it looks like the NFL’s slate of Week 8 games is set to be played as scheduled. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, none of the four teams that previously reported a positive COVID-19 case earlier this week reported any positives from Friday’s round of testing.

Earlier in the week, the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants each reported a positive case. For the Vikings, linebacker Todd Davis tested positive. For the Chargers, it was guard Ryan Groy. For the Broncos, it was guard Graham Glasgow. And for the Giants, it was guard Will Hernandez.

Each of the teams sent players home and/or worked remotely at some point during the week, but no other new positives have emerged in the days since. The individual players who tested positive will be out for this week and possibly more, but at the moment, the games are set to kick off as scheduled.

The Vikings are set to travel to Green Bay to take on the division rival Packers as part of Sunday’s early slate, while the Chargers and Broncos square off in Denver in the late afternoon. The Giants, meanwhile, host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.