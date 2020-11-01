VAL Vs GEF Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Valencia’s defensive aberrations come to the fore with the team nosediving in the league.

Valencia’s complete failure to put to bed the defensive issues shrouding them last season have once again resulted in the side making for a timid opposition. Inept at the back, Valencia have seen their defensive acumen vanish up in the air to see the club plummet all the way down into 14th place in the points tally.

Defeated in three successive fixtures now, Valencia are fast regressing in form in La Liga 2020-21. The club has made for a despondent and disgruntled setup, a team which has akin to the bygone edition been hammered by sides who have found it way too easy to traverse their way past the club’s appalling backline.

Its just the side a Granada team which has been frugal in attack would have wanted to come across. The club will finally be up against a defence which will be quick to fold over and bundle out, a backline Getafe know they can score much yearned for goals against.

VAL Vs GEF Fantasy Probable Winner

For either side, this fixtures takes on the identity of a must win clash. Both the sides have made a meal of their foregone encounters to end up receiving batterings in the competition.

What favours Getafe is their resolute brand of defending, one which will see the side eek out a one goal win today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Valencia will be without the series of the injured Mouctar for the impending tie.

Valencia

Domenech, Correia, Gabriel, Guillamon, Lato, Musah, Soler, Wass, Gaya, Gameiro, Guedes

Getafe

Soria, Suarez, Dakonam, Cabaco, Olivera, Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella, Mata, Hernandez

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Valencia Vs Getafe

Date And Time: October, Sunday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica, Villareal

Top Scorer

Valencia

Getafe

Bygone Encounter

Elche Vs Valencia: 0-2

Getafe Vs Granada: 0-1

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Had it not been for Jaume Domenech, Valencia would have ended up receiving some real hammerings in the league. The goal-keeper has been the only player interested in bolstering his side’s defensive gameplan, a player who makes for a must have pick for us today.

Defenders

For all their worries while attacking, Getafe have across the years emerged as one of the most revered sides defensively. The club is equipped with a hoard of staunch defenders, ones equipped with an astute knowledge and gameplan when it comes to staving away attacking plays.

Conceding on a measly three occasions this season, its was only befitting of us to roll in the names from the club for the contest. Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Erick Cabaco and Mathias Olivera will all be inducted in our side.

Midfielders

For Valencia, Lee Kang-In is slowly turning out to be a quiessential player. He’s been the main creator for the side this season, a player whose ability to work the ball and lay it up has seen his register the most assists at three for his club.

Joining up with him is Daniel Wass who has the one assist while Getafe see us rope in Marc Cucurella who has scored the one goal for his side.

Strikers

In a Getafe side which has a measly five goals to show for its troubles after six encounters, Jamie Mata has ended up with two of them to make him an instant pick for us. Pairing him up is Cucho Hernandez who has helped create two of those goals, a duo which is set to make the most of this dwindling Valencia defensive setup.

Valencia will see their leading scorer with the three goals, Maxi Gomez represent them for the matchup.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Mata’s two goals will see him captain our team for today while Suarez is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Jaume, Suarez, Dakonam, Cabaco, Olivera, Wass, Lee, Cucurella, Mata, Gomez, Hernandez

