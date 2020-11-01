45-year-old UFC legend Anderson Silva entered the octagon for the final time on Saturday night to take on middleweight contender Uriah Hall in Las Vegas, and after Hall won via a fourth-round TKO, fighters from around the sport paid tribute to one of the all-time greats.

Silva is a UFC icon, and dominated the middleweight division for a six-year span. He holds the record for the longest UFC title reign, but has struggled since dropping his title to Chris Weidman back in 2013, with four losses in his last five fights entering Saturday’s main event.

After earning the finish in the fourth round, Hall paid tribute to one of his heroes, telling Silva that he loves him, and that he’s sorry for the result.

Other UFC fighters honored Silva on Twitter.