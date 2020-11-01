The Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football tonight from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Dallas will be down to their third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci tonight and they will be looking for any type of spark to get this team going. The Cowboys are coming into this one after another disappointing 25-3 loss to Washington last Sunday.

The Eagles are coming off a nice victory over the Giants last week and are looking for their second consecutive win when they take the field tonight. Carson Wentz has thrown for 10 touchdowns and almost 2,000 yards this season as they look for another division win.

Can the Cowboys get a win in a rivalry game with their third-string quarterback? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to watch Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, November 1

Sunday, Time: 8:25 p.m. ET

8:25 TV Channel: NBC, NBC Universo

NBC, NBC Universo Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Philadelphia has not looked very strong this season and they are holding on to first place in the NFC West by a thread. I think Dallas gets the spark they needed with this new quarterback Ben DiNucci and they will cover the spread against the Eagles.

Bet: Dallas Cowboys +10

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 6:20 p.m. ET.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)

Over/Under: 53.5

